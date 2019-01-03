Water-main break leads to boil advisory

BOARDMAN

Some township residents were on a boil-water advisory Wednesday that stemmed from two water main breaks that affected about 80 Aqua Ohio customers at Angiline Estates. Aqua Ohio delivered notices to customers to alert them that it was depressurizing the water and a 24-hour boil advisory would be in place. The matter has been resolved, but residents are asked to boil their water for one minute before using it to drink, cook or bathe.