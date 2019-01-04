US Sen. Sherrod Brown sworn in for third term

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, was sworn in for his third term. Brown was escorted by his fellow Ohio Senator Rob Portman, and joined by his wife, Connie Schultz, and their family. Brown is only the fourth Ohio Senator in history to be popularly elected to a third term.

Brown said the first order of business must be to reopen the government and again called on President Trump to end the government shutdown.

“I am grateful to the people of Ohio for giving me the opportunity to serve them, and I look forward to continuing our fight together to uplift the dignity of work and stand up for all workers,” Brown said. “We need to start by reopening the government and getting thousands of workers in Ohio and across the country back on the job, and I’m calling on President Trump to end his shut down immediately. Then we need to work together to solve the pension crisis, lower healthcare costs and raise wages for all workers.”