Suspected surrenders in killing at city club

YOUNGSTOWN

The suspect in a shooting death Sunday morning in a Williamson Avenue club has surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico.

Warrants for murder and two counts of felonious assault were issued for Christian Ortiz Jordan, 23, in the death of Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, 30, inside the Sons of Borniquen club, 720 Williamson Ave. Police said Torres was killed after an argument earlier in the evening among a group of women.

Besides Torres, a man and a woman were also wounded.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said police were able to identify Ortiz Jordan through the club’s security system. Ortiz Jordan will be returned at a later date to Youngstown.

Shots ring out near funeral on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A person was questioned Wednesday after shots were fired and a two-car traffic accident ensued at Hudson and Parkcliffe avenues on the South Side. The person was later released.

Police were called there about 10:40 a.m. and took a man who was running from one of the two cars to the police department for questioning.

The driver of the other car was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A funeral was taking place at a nearby church – CRDC also known as Christ Centered Church – and several mourners reported hearing gunshots. No one was injured in the shooting.

Detectives said they were trying to determine whether the shooting was related to the funeral for Sherman Moore, who was killed Dec. 21.

Water-main break leads to boil advisory

BOARDMAN

Some township residents were on a boil-water advisory Wednesday that stemmed from two water main breaks that affected about 80 Aqua Ohio customers at Angiline Estates. Aqua Ohio delivered notices to customers to alert them that it was depressurizing the water and a 24-hour boil advisory would be in place. The matter has been resolved, but residents are asked to boil their water for one minute before using it to drink, cook or bathe.

Teen stabbed during fight in Warren

WARREN

A 16-year-old city boy was stabbed in the back a few minutes before midnight during a fight New Year’s Eve and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The fight took place at apartments on Peace Avenue Northwest.

A woman said a man blamed her for getting evicted. While she was celebrating New Year’s Eve, the man and two females arrived, and she got into a fight with one of the females.

The stabbing victim tried to break up the fight, but a male started to fight him, causing the other male to get a cut lip.

The suspect went into an apartment, got a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim said the male also punched him in the eye. The suspect and others left the scene. A female also suffered a bite on the arm and another female had a contusion on her forehead.