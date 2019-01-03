Shots ring out near funeral on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN

A person was questioned Wednesday after shots were fired and a two-car traffic accident ensued at Hudson and Parkcliffe avenues on the South Side. The person was later released.

Police were called there about 10:40 a.m. and took a man who was running from one of the two cars to the police department for questioning.

The driver of the other car was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A funeral was taking place at a nearby church – CRDC also known as Christ Centered Church – and several mourners reported hearing gunshots. No one was injured in the shooting.

Detectives said they were trying to determine whether the shooting was related to the funeral for Sherman Moore, who was killed Dec. 21.