Campbell finishes salt dome, plans for new signs

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

The city has completed construction of a new salt dome next to the administrative building.

The total cost of the construction project – including $27,000 worth of site work – is approximately $77,000.

The dome is built on the former site of the United Steel Workers of America Local 1418 union hall on Tenney Avenue.

The city’s recycling bins have also been moved to the lot adjacent to the structure to give the Campbell Fire Department more room to maneuver vehicles.

Council President George Levendis said the move will also give the city the opportunity to purchase larger recycling bins.

During city council’s caucus session Wednesday, Mayor Nick Phillips said he’d like to see signage coming into the city updated.

The mayor estimated it would cost less than $5,500 for three nylon, weather-resistant signs.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been no new developments in the investigation into a complaint that Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik improperly accessed the department’s evidence locker.

Phillips said the situation is in the hands of the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and that he had no additional information.

Puskarcik was placed on administrative leave Dec. 28.