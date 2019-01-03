POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Dec. 27

Possible assault: A woman was reportedly not injured during a possible assault at a Ridgeview Lane residence.

BOARDMAN

Dec. 27

Dog bite: A Youngstown woman told authorities a large pit bull bit her as she walked her dog on Sylvia Lane. The victim required seven stitches to her right hand, a report said.

Theft: A man reportedly stole a shirt and a pair of jeans from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Dec. 28

Arrest: After receiving a complaint about someone soliciting for money at a South Avenue bank, officers took into custody Jesse R. Spragling, 42, of Sherwood Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a Liberty Township probation-violation warrant.

Criminal mischief: Someone in the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue entered a vehicle in which items were later found strewn about. Police found no signs of forced entry, and nothing appeared to be missing, they said.

Employee theft: Authorities arrested Brittany M. Burin, 27, at her Sheridan Road apartment on a theft warrant after a manager with Pier 1 Imports, 550 Boardman-Poland Road, checked via computer Burin’s sales history Dec. 19 while the Boardman woman was employed at the retail store and alleged having discovered 14 suspected fraudulent cash refunds during a six-week period. Burin allegedly reprinted receipts and memorized transaction numbers on older ones from sales she made, then committed fraudulent returns and pocketed the money, a police report stated.

Theft by deception: A woman in her late 20s or early 30s reportedly committed a short-change scam at Hobby Lobby, 1136 Boardman-Poland Road, resulting in an undisclosed loss.

Theft/vandalism: A manager with Verizon Wireless, 650 Boardman-Poland Road, told police a man in his early to mid-30s likely stole a $1,000 cellphone after having cut a security tether cord from it.

Theft: Jessica L. Kumrow of Bend Road, Mercer, Pa., was charged with stealing $152 worth of property that included a bottle of rum from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive. Kumrow, 36, also was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging her with aggravated possession of drugs.

Citation: A traffic stop near Shields Road resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Marquell L. Armour, 19, of West Boulevard, Boardman, with having a bag of suspected marijuana and a partially smoked piece of suspected marijuana.

Fraud: A Melrose Avenue woman told police she unwittingly deposited a $1,990 fraudulent check and electronically transferred $830 of the amount to the person who had sent it to the accuser before her bank said the check was invalid and that the woman was the victim of a scam.

Littering: The owner of a business in the 6100 block of Market Street reported someone had left several cardboard boxes and plastic containers of debris on his property.

Theft: The landlord of a South Schenley Avenue apartment building alleged a former tenant took an $800 refrigerator after having been evicted.

Dec. 29

Arrest: After having responded to a vehicular crash with possible injuries near Tiffany Boulevard and South Avenue, authorities took into custody Channelle A. Lawrence, 22, who listed Youngstown addresses on Plazaview Court and West Judson Avenue. Lawrence was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Assaults: A Youngstown woman alleged her former boyfriend assaulted her at his Erskine Avenue home. Also, the man alleged a second woman who accompanied his former girlfriend assaulted him.

Criminal damaging: Southern Park Mall security personnel told officers two juveniles, 14 and 15, had damaged a door frame, likely by knocking the molding off.

Theft: Police responded to a possible fight at a Tiffany Boulevard motel, where they arrested Jaylyn S. Coleman of Willis Avenue, Youngstown, on a theft charge, related to a shoplifting situation Sept. 16, 2017, in which $142 worth of shirts was taken from Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road. Coleman, 29, also was wanted on a Liberty warrant charging her with a probation violation.

Arrest: After pulling him over near Brookwood Road, officers took Terrance L. Johnson, 38, into custody upon ascertaining Johnson, of Forest Park Drive, Boardman, was wanted on a Niles warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A Boardman woman noticed a $300 laptop computer missing from her car while at a township movie theater.

Theft: North Jackson police handed Brandon P. Mitchell, 23, to Boardman authorities. Mitchell, of Silica Road, North Jackson, was charged with stealing $251 worth of merchandise Sept. 16, 2018, from Walmart.

Menacing: A physician with a Boardman-Canfield Road doctor’s office reported having received a letter a family member opened that was derogatory and threatening in nature.

Dec. 30

Arrest: Police responded to a possible domestic situation at an Arlene Avenue home before taking William P. McCawley, 35, of Arlene, Boardman, into custody on warrants charging him with one count each of resisting arrest and obstructing official business. The charges were related to a Dec. 20 incident at a Market Street motel in which officers conducting a welfare check alleged McCawley had pulled from them, then refused to follow commands while attempting to break free.

Arrest: After responding to possible suicidal threats at a Forest Lake Drive apartment, officers charged Julia A. West, 46, of Forest Lake Drive, Boardman, with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. West refused to get out of her vehicle and follow other commands while struggling with police, a report stated.

Assault: An Ambridge, Pa., man alleged a woman punched him and scratched his face as he ended their relationship at a South Avenue motel.

Auto theft: A 2012 Honda Civic was stolen in the 1900 block of Wolosyn Circle.

Theft: Stacey A. Labenske, 37, of Riley Street, Struthers, was charged in the theft of $76 worth of clothing, including a sweater, from Gabe’s, 850 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A 17-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of stealing from Walmart $126 worth of merchandise that included a mobile phone.

Domestic violence: Michael A. Yount of East Midlothian Boulevard, Boardman, was charged with the crime after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument related to bathing their child, Yount, 36, shoved her in the chest and squeezed the accuser’s neck, rendering her unable to breathe, before she broke free and called 911.

Theft: Someone in the 2000 block of Wolosyn Circle broke into a vehicle before removing a duffel bag that contained a laptop computer and a set of keys.

Citation: Officers cited Cassandra Santiago, 24, of Market Street, Boardman, on a charge of knowingly soliciting for money without a permit.

Theft: A Youngstown woman discovered perfume, a pair of jeans and other property had been removed from her room at a Market Street motel.

Trespassing: Police received information that three people had tried to enter a vehicle in the 2000 block of Wolosyn Circle before items in that and a few other cars were found strewn about, though it was unknown if anything was missing from any of the vehicles.

Recovered property: A 1999 Dodge Dakota truck was found in the 2300 block of Shetland Avenue after a Sheridan Road man had reported the vehicle stolen.

Theft: Roughly $10 worth of loose change was taken from a car someone had entered in the 2000 block of Wolosyn Circle.

Theft: A Palo Verde Drive man saw that his vehicle had been entered and contents from the glove compartment were strewn about.

Dec. 31

Theft: Jessica S. Chapman, 39, who listed East Liverpool addresses on St. Clair and Thompson avenues, was charged with stealing about $130 worth of items, including a pair of women’s jeans, from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Menacing: A Tamarisk Trail woman alleged her former boyfriend has sent and made numerous threatening text messages and calls, and threatened to come to her residence after their recent breakup.

Theft: A man discovered a box that contained $6,008 worth of property was missing from a locker he had rented from a South Avenue storage facility.

Jan. 1

Aggravated menacing: A township woman told officers her boyfriend sent her a text message in which he threatened to kill her, evidently during an argument that resulted when the woman accused him of not having been around during the holidays. The man also stated he had a new gun, she further alleged.

Assault: A Sunset Boulevard woman alleged a man had placed his hands around her neck and pushed the accuser backward into a kitchen counter during an argument apparently related to dirty dishes.

Burglary: To a home in the 4000 block of Sunset Boulevard after someone had shattered a door window. Stolen were a firearm, several cameras and a costume.

Harassment: A Leighton Avenue woman said her former husband has sent her unwanted text messages from multiple phony cellphone numbers and made such calls to her.

Theft: An employee with Mercy Health Hospital on Market Street reported a wallet stolen from a locker while at work.

Criminal damaging: A St. Clair Shores, Mich., woman staying at a South Avenue motel reported the passenger-side mirror had been torn off her boyfriend’s car, resulting in a $200 damage estimate.

Theft: A vehicle’s rear license plate was removed at a Market Street auto-care business.

Misuse of a credit card: A Fresno, Calif., woman discovered three fraudulent debit-card transactions that totaled about $827, two of which took place at Southern Park Mall stores.