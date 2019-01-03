MYCAP program

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Youngs-town Community Action Partnership has scheduled its first Employment Skills and Training Program for 2019.

Informational sessions will be from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7-10, Jan. 14-17 and Jan. 22-24.

The information sessions give an outline of what is covered in the class, details of the program and what is expected from participants. Candidates interested in the next free training class of 2019, scheduled to begin Jan. 28 and last six weeks, must attend only one session.

The program helps Mahoning County residents learn basic work-related skills. For information, call Roger A. Beltz at 330-747-7921 ext. 1724.

Cafaro Foundation gives to GM campaign

NILES

The Cafaro Foundation, a charitable entity operated by the Cafaro family, announced Wednesday it is donating $25,000 to the Drive It Home campaign in support of the General Motors Lordstown plant.

“The Lordstown Complex and its thousands of skilled employees are too valuable a resource to squander,” said Cafaro Foundation Trustee William A. Cafaro. “We think it is important to support and preserve this important part of our local economy.”

The plant is slated to shut down March 11.

Hot sausages recalled

SELMA, Ala.

An Alabama company has recalled tons of hot sausages because they may be contaminated with bits of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recall notice says it has not had any reports of injury from the R.L. Zeigler Co. sausages, which were shipped nationwide from Selma, Ala.

The notice dated Sunday says the recall affects about 5.8 tons of chicken and pork sausage labeled as “red hots” – some of them also labeled “extra hot.”

They all are 24-ounce packages holding about nine links of sausage with a use-by date of Jan. 24.

Stock market starts ’19 with turbulence

NEW YORK

The roller-coaster ride on Wall Street resumed Wednesday, the first trading day of the new year, as stocks plunged early on, then slowly recovered and finished with a slight gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 398 points in the first few minutes of trading after more shaky economic news from China. But it gradually recouped those losses, and a small rally over the last 15 minutes of trading left major indexes a bit higher than where they started.

Marine shot to death

WASHINGTON

A 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Minnesota was killed in a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., his mother said Wednesday.

Markelle Kuznia told The Associated Press that the military notified her late Tuesday that her son, Riley Kuznia, died early that morning. Kuznia said the military has not provided her with details of her son’s death.

The U.S. Marine Corps said the shooting was under investigation and that there was no danger to local residents “as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I.” Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound “was not self-inflicted.”

