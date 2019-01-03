Marine shot to death

WASHINGTON

A 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Minnesota was killed in a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., his mother said Wednesday.

Markelle Kuznia told The Associated Press that the military notified her late Tuesday that her son, Riley Kuznia, died early that morning. Kuznia said the military has not provided her with details of her son’s death.

The U.S. Marine Corps said the shooting was under investigation and that there was no danger to local residents “as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I.” Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound “was not self-inflicted.”

Staff/wire reports