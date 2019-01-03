Man accused in attack on black boy in Wichita arrested again

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man accused of kicking a 1-year-old black boy and yelling racial slurs in a Kansas grocery store is back in jail in a drug possession case.

Sedgwick County jail records show 31-year-old Trace Riff was booked into jail early Thursday on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $2,500 bond. Further details about the arrest were not immediately available.

Riff is facing municipal charges of battery and resisting arrest after the alleged attack Dec. 23 at a Wichita Dillon's store. Riff was released from jail after being charged in the incident.

The NAACP is asking the case be considered a hate crime.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, which could bring more serious charges, is reviewing the case.