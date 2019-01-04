Liberty weighing hiring another firefighter

LIBERTY

Township trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar discussed with Fire Chief Gus Birch potentially hiring another firefighter to eliminate anticipated overtime this year.

Birch said an additional firefighter could help prevent overtime by filling in for firefighters who are off for vacation, on sick leave, or on light duty, especially since at least one township firefighter plans to have surgery this year.

Having another full-time firefighter to fill in may be more reliable than rotating part-timers, Birch suggested, and will help keep the staffing levels at union standards. Contractually there must be at least three daily, but having four allows officials to keep both township fire stations open to handle the increasing number of calls.

Before going forward, Birch said he will discuss the idea with the township’s legal counsel Cherry Poteet to check certain sections of the contract.

Also at today's meeting, CT Consultant administrators Chris Kogelnik and Jeff Smith along with Ohio Department of Transportation Planning Administrator Steve Rebillot discussed the township’s plans to apply for a planning grant with the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

The funding, if awarded, would be used to make the strip of Belmont Avenue between Giant Eagle and the intersection of East Liberty Street more accessible and safer for pedestrians.

Within that strip, Kogelnik said a study showed the highest rates of pedestrian and vehicle crashes is between the Interstate 80 entrance ramp and the Dunkin’ Donuts.

Interim police Chief Toby Meloro noted he sees people crossing the avenue and is concerned about the safety hazard.

