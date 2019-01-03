Lordstown council member says she will accept that mayor can break tie votes

Staff report

LORDSTOWN

Though Lordstown council members Karen Jones and Robert Bond objected to Mayor Arno Hill breaking a tie vote Dec. 17, Jones says she now accepts he has the authority to do it.

The question came up while council was voting on whether to approve the rezoning of 117 acres owned by Mala Properties Ltd. from residential to Planned Unit Development District for a residential development on state Route 45 near Salt Springs Road.

Hill broke the 3-3 tie by voting for it, giving it the votes needed for approval.

At the time, Solicitor Paul Dutton said he would issue a legal opinion on the matter and provide it to council later, which he did Dec. 21.

Hill summarized the ruling for the public at a council meeting last week by saying, “I do have the right to break a tie.”

After the council meeting, when asked if she agreed with the legal opinion, Jones said, “I guess we have to be satisfied with it.” She said a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court suggests Hill can break ties, but an Ohio Attorney General’s opinion suggests that he cannot.

To resolve the conflict, she would need to file a civil suit, and she’s not planning to do that, she said.

Real-estate agent Jason Altobelli said the development will consist of up to 200 dwellings consisting of single-family homes, condominiums and villas.