Labor Dept. cites Ohio UPS facility for blocking exits

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited United Parcel Service for repeatedly putting workers at risk by obstructing exit routes at its Sharonville distribution center. The company faces $208,603 in proposed penalties.

Sharonville is located in Butler and Hamilton counties in southwest Ohio.

OSHA inspectors determined that UPS failed to maintain exit routes at multiple facility locations. A roller extension unloader device was permanently located and attached to a belt conveyor limiting the access route, management allowed packages to accumulate in aisles, and some access routes were reduced to just 7 inches.

The company is contesting the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.