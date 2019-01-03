Myron Street bridge project in Hubbard to begin soon

Staff report

HUBBARD

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Wednesday a project to replace the Myron Street bridge spanning Mud Run will begin soon.

During project construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times along Myron Street, except when necessary for bridge repair. The official detour will use Main Street, West Liberty Street and Caroline Avenue.

Construction, lane restriction, bridge closure and detour information will be posted along Myron, all intersecting side streets and on the engineer’s website at www.engineer.co.trumbull.oh.us, before the start of construction.

Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties, businesses and intersecting side streets for the duration of the project.

The engineer’s office is seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the proposed project. The office also requests information regarding the presence of any known cultural resources in the vicinity of the project, including prehistoric and historic archaeological sites, historic bridges, historic buildings, landmarks and districts.

Any questions or comments should be directed to Gary W. Shaffer, P.E. by Feb. 1 at the engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road, Warren, OH 44483 or by calling 330-675-2640.