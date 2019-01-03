Grandfather pleads guilty to break in

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Reginald White told a judge he knows he is not setting a good example for his grandchildren.

In Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday before Judge Anthony Donofrio to plead guilty to breaking into a Belmont Avenue convenience store, White, 48, also said he did not set a good example for a son who was murdered.

White blamed the break-in on sliding back into a cocaine addiction.

“I’m not a good example at all,” White said.

White has been in the county jail since his arrest in the September break-in at a 911 Belmont Ave. store. He entered guilty pleas to three felony charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and possession of criminal tools.

Assistant Prosecutor Martin Hume said the state is recommending one year in prison. Sentencing is set for Feb. 6.

As Judge Donofrio explained White’s legal rights associated with the plea, he stopped when White said he has grandchildren. White also told the judge he has a college degree.

Judge Donofrio asked him why he was breaking into stores. White said he was back to using drugs and that was fueling his behavior.

“I was getting high. I started back using [drugs],” White said. “That’s what the purpose was.”

White also said he had a son who was recently murdered, but he did not say where and when his son was killed.