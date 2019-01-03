Cafaro Foundation gives to GM campaign

NILES

The Cafaro Foundation, a charitable entity operated by the Cafaro family, announced Wednesday it is donating $25,000 to the Drive It Home campaign in support of the General Motors Lordstown plant.

“The Lordstown Complex and its thousands of skilled employees are too valuable a resource to squander,” said Cafaro Foundation Trustee William A. Cafaro. “We think it is important to support and preserve this important part of our local economy.”

The plant is slated to shut down March 11.