Agenda Friday

Youngstown Community School, strategic planning committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., 50 Essex St.

Youngstown City School District Academic Distress Commission, 9 a.m., Room 230, Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

Girard Board of Education, organizational meeting, noon, superintendent’s office, 100 W. Main St., Suite 2.

Austintown Board of Education, organizational meeting, 4 p.m., Dr. David Ritchie legacy room, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.