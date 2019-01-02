UPDATE | Youngstown police investigating shooting near church

YOUNGSTOWN — A person is being questioned after shots were fired followed by a two-car traffic accident at Hudson and Parkcliffe avenues.

Police were called there about 10:40 a.m. and took a man who was running from one of the two cars to the police department for questioning.

The driver of the other car was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

A funeral was going on at a nearby church – CRDC also known as Christ Center Church – and several mourners reported hearing gunshots.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Services were being held for a recent homicide victim, the police spokesman said.