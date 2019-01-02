Woman found shot in the abdomen early Tuesday in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

A Vienna woman, 21, arrived at an apartment on South Feederle Avenue SE early New Year’s Day with a gunshot wound to the stomach, but police were unsure how it happened.

Police went to the home in the 2300 block at 3:35 a.m and found the woman on the couch conscious but short of breath. The person who called 911 said the victim walked into the house with the wound.

The county 911 center said the caller, 60, indicated the victim was walking on the sidewalk before she was shot.

The caller said the victim sometimes stays at her home but has not been there for several days.

When the victim was asked what happened, she “was unable to answer,” police said.

Officers searched the area for blood or shell casings but were unable to locate any. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Police took the other woman to the police department for questioning.

A county 911 report says it took 12 minutes for an ambulance to arrive.

It says the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop about 4 a.m. involving a male and female with three guns in the car, but there was no indication of whether the traffic stop was related to the woman being shot.