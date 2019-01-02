Early New Year’s winds and rain knock out power to thousands in Mahoning Velley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Winds and rain knocked down trees and power lines and knocked out telephone and internet service to St. Joseph Warren Hospital early New Year’s Day.

The hospital diverted patients part of the day but got back up and running by the afternoon, and no patients in the hospital were affected, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, the Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Power was out to 13,000 customers in the four-county area at the peak of the storm early Tuesday, but most had their power back by late Tuesday morning.

There were 50 reports of downed trees and power lines in Trumbull County alone. Ohio Edison reported that 71 customers in Mahoning County were still without power at 8 p.m. Tuesday, 30 in Trumbull County.

Trees caused damage on Nash Avenue in Niles and Sleepy Hollow Drive in Canfield, but no one was injured.

The Mahoning River at Eagle Creek in Leavittsburg exceeded the flood stage at 8 p.m. Tuesday, rising to 11.2 feet. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Moderate flood stage is 13.5 feet.