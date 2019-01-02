Warren cops investigating stabbing of boy

WARREN — A 16-year-old city boy was stabbed in the back a few minutes before midnight during a fight New Year’s Eve and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The fight took place at apartments on Peace Avenue Northwest.

A female said a male blamed her for getting evicted. While she was celebrating New Year’s, the man and two females arrived, and she got into a fight with one of the females.

The stabbing victim tried to break up the fight, but a male started to fight him, causing the other male to get a cut lip.

The suspect went into an apartment, got a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim said the male also punched him in the eye. The suspect and others left the scene. A female also suffered a bite on the arm and another female had a contusion on her forehead.