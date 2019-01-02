US fires tear gas across Mexico border to stop migrants

TIJUANA, Mexico

U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants who were trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

An Associated Press photographer witnessed at least three volleys of gas launched onto the Mexican side of the border near Tijuana’s beach Tuesday. It affected the migrants, including women and children, as well as members of the press.

Migrants who spoke with AP said they arrived last month with the caravan from Honduras.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that the gas was aimed at rock throwers on the Mexican side who prevented agents from helping children who were being passed over the concertina wire. The agency says 25 migrants were detained.

UK police raid house, quiz suspect after stabbings in Manchester

LONDON

Police in the English city of Manchester quizzed a suspect and searched a house for clues about the “terror-related” stabbings of three people at a train station on New Year’s Eve.

The attack Monday night by a knife-wielding man yelling Islamic slogans brought terrorism back to Manchester after a 19-month hiatus. It took place at a key transport hub right next to the Manchester Arena, where 22 people were killed in an attack on an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Monday’s stabbing attack left a man and a woman hospitalized with “very serious” but not life-threatening injuries and a man in custody, police said. Both the victims have abdominal injuries, and the woman also has injuries to her face.

A British Transport Police sergeant who was also stabbed in the shoulder was released after an overnight hospital stay.

Police say they are treating the attack as a terrorist incident, and the investigation is being headed by counterterrorism police with help from the security services.

German man drives into crowds, injures 5

BERLIN

A German man has been arrested after repeatedly driving into crowds of people, injuring at least five, in what authorities said Tuesday appeared to have been intentional attacks against foreigners.

Four people were injured in the western city of Bottrop and one person was injured in nearby Essen, while pedestrians managed to jump out of his path in two other attempted attacks in those cities, police said.

“The man had the clear intention to kill foreigners,” German news agency dpa quoted the top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, as saying.

The victims included a 46-year-old woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, and a child. Some of the victims were Syrian and Afghan citizens.

The attacks began shortly after midnight while people were celebrating New Year’s out on the streets.

The 50-year-old driver first attempted to hit a group of people in Bottrop, but failed. He then drove into the city center, where he slammed his silver Mercedes into a crowd, injuring four.

He then drove toward Essen, where he twice attempted to run people down, injuring one person, before being arrested by police.

Post office could be named for lynched black postmaster

LAKE CITY, S.C.

South Carolina’s congressional delegation wants a post office to be named in honor of a 19th-century postmaster who was lynched because he was black and refused to resign.

The state’s entire Washington delegation co-sponsored a bill to name Lake City’s post office after Frazier B. Baker, The Post and Courier reported .

Baker was a schoolmaster in Effingham when President William McKinley named him Lake City’s postmaster in 1897.

An intimidation campaign began almost immediately, starting with letters warning him to stay out of Lake City. That summer, he was shot after refusing to appoint a white deputy to do post office business.

“He did not give in,” Baker’s great-niece Dr. Fostenia Baker told the newspaper. “He was an educated man, and he believed that he should be able to serve his country as any other man.”

People tried to drive Baker out in January 1898 by burning the post office to the ground. Instead, he moved his family to the city’s outskirts and set up a post office there.

On Feb. 22, 1898, at about 1 a.m., an armed mob of whites set fire to the house and post office, then began shooting into the house.

He and his baby daughter were shot and killed before they could get out. Lavinia Baker, his wife, and their other five children barely escaped.

No one was charged in the killings. More than a year later, 11 men were arraigned on related federal charges, but a hung jury brought a mistrial.

Six passengers fall ill on flight from Cleveland to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla.

Officials say six passengers fell ill on a Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland to Tampa.

WFLA-TV reported health officials boarded the plane when it landed at Tampa International Airport on Tuesday and the sick passengers were removed. Officials say they are being held for observation. The sick passengers were not traveling together.

An airport representative says there is a possibility the affected passengers’ illnesses were connected to a drinking fountain. The fountains in the Frontier concourse at the airport have been shut down as a safety precaution.

Body found in Ohio River identified as New Jersey man

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Authorities say a man found dead in a waterway in western Pennsylvania has been identified as a New Jersey man.

But it’s not yet known how he died or how he ended up in the Ohio River.

Authorities say 48-year-old Drew Camoosa, of Little Egg Harbor, was pulled from the Ohio River near the Emsworth Locks and Dams on Monday. Emergency responders had gone to the scene after a 911 caller reported seeing the body face down in the river.

Camoosa was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s not known how long he may have been in the river before he was discovered, and a cause of death has not been determined.

Allegheny County police are leading the investigation.

Changes may be ahead for criticized Ga. election system

ATLANTA

Georgia’s outdated election system has drawn criticism from cybersecurity experts and voting integrity advocates, and now a commission tasked with examining potential replacements is preparing to make recommendations to lawmakers.

The paperless system was closely scrutinized during last year’s nationally watched gubernatorial race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp, who was Georgia’s secretary of state and chief elections official.

Abrams and her allies accused Kemp of suppressing minority votes and mismanaging the election, including by neglecting elections infrastructure. Kemp, now governor-elect, has vehemently denied those allegations.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that the touchscreen voting machines Georgia has used since 2002 are unreliable and vulnerable to hacking, and provide no way to do an audit or confirm that votes have been recorded correctly because there’s no paper trail.

The state’s voting system has been challenged in lawsuits, including one filed after the November election by Fair Fight Action, a nonprofit backed by Abrams.

Associated Press