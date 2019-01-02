Russia gives US access to American held on espionage charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Russian government said today it has allowed an American citizen held on espionage charges to have access to U.S. officials seeking answers about his arrest.

U.S. consular officials were granted access to Michigan resident Paul Whelan for the first time since his arrest during a visit to the country, according to a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman quoted by the state news agency Tass.

Whelan, head of global security for a Michigan-based auto parts supplier, was arrested Friday. In announcing the arrest three days later, the Russian Federal Security Service said Whelan was caught "during an espionage operation," but gave no details.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier today, while in Brazil, the U.S. hoped to gain access soon to the former Marine and that "if the detention is not appropriate, we will demand his immediate return."

Whelan, 48, was in Moscow to attend a wedding when he disappeared, his brother, David Whelan, said Tuesday.

Pompeo said the Trump administration has "made clear to the Russians our expectation that we will learn more about the charges and come to understand what it is he's been accused of."

Whelan's family, in a statement that David Whelan posted on Twitter, said: "We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. His innocence is undoubted, and we trust that his rights will be respected."

The Russian spying charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years.