Police: Celebratory gunfire sparks neighbor shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say a man shot his neighbor in the shoulder after he told the man to stop firing his gun to celebrate the New Year.

Officers say the suspect is now charged with felonious assault. They say the neighbor suffered a fractured collar bone in the shooting early Tuesday.

Authorities around Ohio, including Columbus police, had sent out warnings against celebratory gunfire and fireworks. Columbus police had urged that “no one needs to be a victim of falling or inappropriately aimed bullets.”

Cleveland police are investigating a New Year’s shooting that injured a 9-year-old just after midnight.

They say an apparent stray bullet struck the boy’s hand and grazed his chest while he was watching TV at home.