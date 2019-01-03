Poland Village considers landlord registration

POLAND

Village council is considering taking up landlord registration legislation in an effort to maintain rental-property standards.

Landlord registration programs typically require landlords who own property in the area to register their contact information, pay a regular fee, maintain certain interior and exterior standards at their rental units and be subject to periodic inspections.

“It’s ensuring anyone who’s going into rental property that they’re getting the highest standards of living we can offer,” said Councilman Anthony Lattanzio at council’s Wednesday meeting.

Implementing a registration program could prove challenging, though, since there’s no current record of the number of rental properties in the village.

“This is a mammoth task. You can get some benefit from it, but it is an undertaking,” Councilwoman Martha Morgan said.

