Partial fed shutdown has minimal impact in Mahoning Valley
YOUNGSTOWN — While a partial government shutdown remains, it hasn’t really impacted those in the Mahoning Valley.
About three-quarters of the federal government is operating and most services remain in place. That includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the U.S. Postal Service, federal office buildings, the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, veterans medical clinics and hospitals and food stamps.
