Partial fed shutdown has minimal impact in Mahoning Valley


January 2, 2019 at 11:54a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — While a partial government shutdown remains, it hasn’t really impacted those in the Mahoning Valley.

About three-quarters of the federal government is operating and most services remain in place. That includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the U.S. Postal Service, federal office buildings, the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, veterans medical clinics and hospitals and food stamps.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$380000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500