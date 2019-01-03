UPDATE | Jordan surrenders in Sunday morning's club shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

The suspect in a shooting death Sunday morning in a Williamson Avenue club has surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Puerto Rico.

Warrants for murder and two counts of felonious assault were issued Wednesday Christian Ortiz Jordan, 23, in the death of Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, 30, inside the Sons of Borniquen club, 720 Williamson Ave.

Police said Torres was killed after an argument earlier in the evening among a group of women.

Besides Torres, a man and a woman were also wounded.

Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said police were able to identify Ortiz Jordan through the club's security system.

Marshals were searching for Ortiz Jordan earlier in the day at a Greeley Avenue home. A Marshals spokesman said that Ortiz Jordan knew police were looking for him so he decided to turn himself in.

Ortiz Jordan will be returned at a later date to Youngstown.