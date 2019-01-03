Niles police officers shoot man to death

By ED RUNYAN

runyan@vindy.com

NILES

The Niles Police Department has confirmed that Niles police officers shot a man to death at the Royal Mall apartments off of state Route 46 on Wednesday afternoon.

No officers were injured.

A number of Niles officers had gone to the apartments about 2:30 p.m. because of an incident earlier in the hallway of the Niles Municipal Court, in which a court security officer attempted to take the man into custody because of a warrant and the man fled.

The man, whom police did not identify by late Wednesday, drove at the security officer, said Capt. John Marshall.

When that information was sent out to road officers, they went to where he lived at the Royal Mall, Marshall said.

He said officers encountered the suspect and “something happened,” resulting in the shooting.

The man’s body remained in a white car that apparently belonged to him, witnesses said. A white sheet was placed over an open front-passenger door since the shooting took place to cover the inside of the car.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.

Numerous witnesses described hearing about five gunshots, and one man described hearing officers tell the suspect to “put your hands up and don’t move.”

A woman living nearby said she knows the deceased man, whom she described as being in his early 20s. She said he was a “quiet guy” who “didn’t bother nobody.”

A man helped a woman walk through the apartment complex around 4:15 p.m. She was wailing, “Oh my God! Oh my God!” after speaking for a time with police officers.

Another woman said it was the man’s girlfriend; and noted the man had lived in the apartment for about five years.

Another woman said she heard gunshots and looked out to see officers surrounding the suspect’s car with guns drawn. They were breaking the windows on the car, she said.

Michael McGill Jenkins said he looked out the front of the building after hearing the gunshots. He said police fired three times through the suspect’s front windshield.