Mobile Meals needs volunteers

Trumbull Mobile Meals is a community-based service agency dedicated to providing a home-delivered meal service to Trumbull County residents who are homebound. Due to a large increase in senior hunger in the community, volunteers are desperately needed to deliver meals in Niles, Cortland, Howland, Warren, Vienna, Girard, Liberty and McDonald areas.

All are welcome to share an hour once a week, or just once a month. For information, call Terri at 330-394-2538.

Bullet in home

CAMPBELL

A bullet pierced the front window of a home on Courtland Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday and landed on the floor inside the home, Campbell Police say. No one was injured.

Man pleads guilty to animal abuse

WARREN

James E. Shaeffer Jr., 65, of Adams Street Northwest, will be in the Trumbull County jail until Feb. 19 after being sentenced last week in Warren Municipal Court for abusing a dog in February.

Shaeffer pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense earlier last month.

During his five-year probation, he is not allowed to possess any animals. He agreed in March to release the dog to the Trumbull County Animal Welfare League for adoption.

He got credit for six days he spent in jail in February and March.

A police report says Shaeffer’s roommate videotaped Shaeffer punching his puppy repeatedly in the face.

The roommate also said Shaeffer pulled a gun on the dog and threatened to kill it and also threatened the roommate when he asked Shaeffer to stop beating the dog.

A menacing charge related to the roommate was dismissed in Warren Municipal Court when Shaeffer pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

New Year’s Eve shooting kills 3

(AP) CLEVELAND

Cleveland police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed three men and injured another man and a woman.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight Monday when a group of men arrived uninvited to a New Year’s party on the city’s west side.

Police said men age 19, 22 and 25 were killed. A 21-year-old man remains hospitalized after being shot in the back of the head, and a 23-year-old woman was treated at a hospital for gun wound to her arm and released.