Marine from Minnesota shot to death at Washington barracks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 20-year-old U.S. Marine from Minnesota was killed in a shooting at the Marine Barracks in Washington, D.C., his mother said today.

Markelle Kuznia told The Associated Press the military notified her late Tuesday that her son, Riley Kuznia, died early that morning. Kuznia said the military has not provided her with details of her son's death.

The Marine Corps said in a statement the shooting was under investigation and there was no danger to local residents "as the event transpired within the grounds of Marine Barracks 8th and I." Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the wound "was not self-inflicted."

Through her tears, Kuznia said her son felt it was his duty to serve.

"He just wanted to serve. Ever since he was little, he talked about being a soldier," Kuznia said from her home in Karlstad, a community of about 800 people in northwestern Minnesota.

Kuznia joined the Marines after graduating from Tri-County High School in 2017, she said.