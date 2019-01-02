Man impaled on statue during Mummers Parade in Philly


January 2, 2019 at 12:55p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man slipped and impaled himself on a statue during the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.

Fire officials say the man climbed onto the George Washington statue in Eakins Oval about 4 p.m. Tuesday, slipped and impaled himself on a statue below.

The man has been taken to Hahnemann Hospital where he is being treated for nonlife-threatening injuries. The man’s name has not been released.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$380000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500