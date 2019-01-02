Mahoning County health board phones temporarily out of service
AUSTINTOWN — The telephone lines for the Mahoning County District Board of Health offices listed below are currently out of service:
MCDBOH Main Office, 50 Westchester Drive, 330-270-2855
MCDBOH Austintown WIC Clinic, 50 Westchester Drive, 330-792-2397
MCDBOH Environmental Laboratory Services, 116 Westchester Drive, 330-270-2841
All health board divisions are open for business and fax numbers are operational. If you need to contact the health board, send an email to info@mahoninghealth.org or visit the offices from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For a public health emergency such as a dog bite, food-borne illness report, communicable disease report, or boil alert, call 330-507-9314.
A notification will be sent by the media when phone service is restored.
