Mahoning County health board phones temporarily out of service

AUSTINTOWN — The telephone lines for the Mahoning County District Board of Health offices listed below are currently out of service:

MCDBOH Main Office, 50 Westchester Drive, 330-270-2855

MCDBOH Austintown WIC Clinic, 50 Westchester Drive, 330-792-2397

MCDBOH Environmental Laboratory Services, 116 Westchester Drive, 330-270-2841

All health board divisions are open for business and fax numbers are operational. If you need to contact the health board, send an email to info@mahoninghealth.org or visit the offices from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For a public health emergency such as a dog bite, food-borne illness report, communicable disease report, or boil alert, call 330-507-9314.

A notification will be sent by the media when phone service is restored.