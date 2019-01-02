Cleveland boy struck by stray bullet


January 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Police say a 9-year-old Ohio boy was struck by a stray bullet while watching TV around midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Cleveland police said the boy is in serious condition after he was hit in the hand, shoulder and chest area.

WEWS-TV reports the boy was sitting in front of the couch at home just before the shooting. The child is being treated at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

