Boy dies after injury at Pa. ski resort


January 2, 2019 at 10:21a.m.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has died after an accident at a ski resort in eastern Pennsylvania.

Blue Mountain Resort spokeswoman Tricia Matsko says the boy was injured about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy was taken to Palmerton Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not said how the boy was injured. The boy’s name has not been released.

Carbon County Coroner Robert Miller Jr. says an autopsy will be performed today.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$380000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 6 bath
$650000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500