Agenda Tuesday

Brookfield Local Schools, organizational meeting at 6 p.m., work session at 6:30 p.m., regular meeting at 7 p.m., school auditorium, 614 Bedford Road SE.

Southington Local Board of Education, 6 p.m., library, 1482 state Route 534.

Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, technical advisory committee at 10 a.m., citizens advisory board at 6 p.m., 10th floor conference room, City Centre One building, 100 E. Federal St. Suite 1000, Youngstown.

Hubbard Board of Education, organizational meeting at 5:30 p.m., work session at 5:45 p.m., 108 Orchard Ave.

