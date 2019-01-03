11 traffic deaths on Ohio's highways during NY holiday

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 11 deaths on Ohio roadways during the 2018-2019 New Year holiday according to provisional statistics.

Six fatalities were the result of not wearing a seat belt when available and four were related to operating a vehicle impaired. The five-day reporting period began at midnight Friday and ran through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1.

This number is higher than the four-day reporting period last year, when six fatalities were reported.