Nearly 4,000 party through rain at First Night Youngstown

By SAMANTHA PHILLIPS

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Heavy rain didn’t stop families from enjoying First Night Youngstown, the kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration that took place throughout the city’s downtown district.

Samantha Turner, First Night Youngstown board president, said more than 4,000 people, adults and kids, attended the event.

“I’m in sheer awe of the number of people who came out to celebrate with the city,” Turner said.

Admission was free for kids 12 and under, and regular admission was $10.

The rain dissipated by 9 p.m., just in time for a large crowd to watch the ball drop on Central Square. The early ball drop was for kids, who blew kazoos and cheered to ring in the new year, and was followed by a dazzling fireworks display. There was another ball drop on Central Square at midnight for the older revelers.

FNY featured dozens of performances – including music and magic acts – at 14 venues throughout the downtown area and Youngstown State University.

Covelli Centre was packed with families testing their skating skills on the ice rink Monday night. Ice skates could be rented for $5 for FNY.

Gene Lafleme, who grew up in Youngstown, and his son, Jeffrey Lafleme, were among the participants.

Jeffrey learned to ice skate during last year’s FNY event, and was excited to come back.

“I learned how to roller skate a long time ago, so I figured it’s the same thing on ice,” he said. After a short training session by volunteers, he picked up the skill quickly and started racing other skaters at the event.

Gene said FNY provides entertainment his whole family can enjoy. They looked forward to stopping by One Hot Cookie to decorate cookies.

“There’s a lot of stuff to do for different age groups,” he said. “It works out pretty well.”

Another popular event for families was the sky projection shows in YSU’s Ward Beecher Planetarium.

At Trinity United Methodist Church on West Front Street, organizers gave families the “Harry Potter Experience.” Harry Potter characters like Dumbledore and Moaning Myrtle roamed the halls and led families through the exhibits.

Kids could light the Goblet of Fire, and visit Diagon Alley in one of the church’s rooms. There, kids decorated wands, took pictures with the Sorting Hat and could purchase butterbeer and chocolate frogs, two delicacies from the series.

Lisa and Corey Mercer of Campbell came with their children, Bella and Raylyn Mercer, dressed up in vests replicating what wizards wear in the Harry Potter series.

“It’s amazing,” Bella exclaimed when asked what she thinks about the exhibits.

“I think it’s really cool,” Raylyn said, noting she was excited to go through the potion-making exhibit with Professor Snape.

Lisa said she loves that it was a family-oriented event and had interactive attractions for younger kids.

Betsy Stark, a Trinity church member, said a few United Methodist churches helped organize the exhibits.

The Memories of Christmas Past exhibition at the Arms Family Museum was open until 8 p.m., and was half off to those wearing FNY wristbands.

Musical acts played later into the night, including an Elvis Presley tribute band at St. Columba Parish Hall next to the cathedral on Wood Street and rock band Spirit of the Bear playing at the Soap Gallery on South Champion Street.