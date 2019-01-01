Minimum wage in Ohio rises from $8.30 to $8.55 per hour

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio’s hourly minimum wage has risen again, with the rate going up by 25 cents an hour today from $8.30 to $8.55.

Workers who receive tips are getting a wage increase from $4.15 an hour to $4.30.

Ohio voters approved the annual adjustments in a 2006 constitutional amendment.

Policy Matters Ohio, a liberal think tank based in Cleveland, calculates that the new minimum wage will be worth about 72 percent of what the federal minimum wage was worth in 1968. In today’s dollars, the 1968 wage would be worth $11.83.

Ohio is one of 18 states adjusting wages in 2019. The federal wage rate of $7.25 an hour will remain in effect this new year.