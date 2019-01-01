METRO DIGEST || Lake Milton fire

Lake Milton fire

BERLIN

Fire officials are investigating a trailer fire across the street from the Lake Milton RV Club that took place about 6:30 Monday morning.

Officials tell 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, they are unsure what caused the fire or if the trailer was vacant, but it appears to be suspicious.

This is the second fire in that area in the last week, as a camper caught flames just two days ago.

Bristol schools audit

BRISTOLVILLE

Bristol School District received an Auditor of State Award for its clean audit report.

The awards are presented by Auditor of State Dave Yost to local governments and school districts after the completion of a financial audit. To receive the award, entities must file timely financial reports that meet several criteria including a lack of significant deficiencies.

FAFSA assistance available at MCCTC

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center is hosting a FAFSA help and learn session about the types of federal Title IV funding available, common misunderstandings and mistakes completing the application and gain hands-on assistance with completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The session will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at MCCTC, 7300 N. Palmyra Road. To register for this no-cost event, contact 330-729-4100 or maxie.wirtz@mahoningctc.com.

For information, contact Jodi Glass, marketing specialist/recruiter, at 330-729-4100, ext. 1903 or Jodi.glass@mahoningctc.com.

Vets office closing

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission announced it will close from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to honor its office retirees.