BUSINESS DIGEST || Free coffee at Sheetz

Free coffee at Sheetz

ALTOONA, PA.

Sheetz reminds customers they can get free coffee at any Sheetz location through 4 p.m. today.

The chain of gas stations/convenience stores offers free self-serve coffee on Christmas and New Year’s day.

Guests can walk into any of Sheetz’s 584 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina to take advantage of the offer.

Videos show staff dragging, shoving immigrant kids

PHOENIX

Arizona authorities said Monday they sent prosecutors the results of an investigation into a now-shuttered shelter for immigrant children where videos showed staffers dragging and shoving kids.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigated incidents that took place on three days in September. Prosecutors will now decide whether to file charges.

The videos first obtained by The Arizona Republic are blurry but show staffers dragging children on the ground and shoving a boy against a door. In one video, a staffer is seen sitting at a conference room table, fidgeting with her hair, while another staffer drags a child into the room. The treatment continued even after the child falls to the ground.

Mattis’ final words from Pentagon: ‘Hold fast’ with allies

WASHINGTON

Jim Mattis ended one of history’s more turbulent tenures as defense secretary Monday by re-emphasizing a key difference with President Donald Trump and encouraging Pentagon employees, civilian and military, to “hold fast” in safeguarding the nation.

Mattis, who submitted his resignation Dec. 20 and was, in effect, fired by Trump three days later, spent the day in his third-floor Pentagon office preparing to hand off his duties at midnight to Deputy Secretary Patrick Shanahan. Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, will be acting defense secretary until someone is nominated for the post. In a written farewell message, Mattis urged all employees to “keep the faith in our country and hold fast, alongside our allies, aligned against our foes.”

Advocates: Fatal zoo mauling shows need for crackdown

RALEIGH, N.C.

The fatal mauling of a zoo intern by a lion that escaped from a locked pen illustrates the need for North Carolina regulators to crack down on unaccredited exhibitors of dangerous animals, animal welfare advocates said Monday.

Alexandra Black, 22, was attacked Sunday while cleaning an animal enclosure with other staff members. It was at least the 10th instance of an escape or attack by an animal at a privately run North Carolina wildlife facility since 1997, according to the Humane Society.

Officials said the lion somehow escaped from a nearby pen and killed the recent college graduate just two weeks after she started working at the Conservators Center near Burlington, about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh. Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the animal before retrieving Black’s body.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 26.58‚àí0.020

Aqua America, .20 34.190.35

Avalon Holdings,2.690.047

Chemical Bank, .2836.61‚àí0.27

Community Health Sys, .212.82‚àí0.050

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.50‚àí0.020

Farmers Nat., .0712.740.22

First Energy, .36 37.550.29

Fifth/Third, .1623.530.16

First Niles Financial, .057.000.00

FNB Corp., .129.840.050

General Motors, .3833.45‚àí0.45

General Electric, .127.570.050

Huntington Bank, .11 11.920.030

JP Morgan Chase, .5697.620.79

Key Corp, .1114.780.15

Macy’s, .38 29.78‚àí0.25

Parker Hannifin, .76149.140.83

PNC, .75116.911.44

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88167.99‚àí0.31

Stoneridge 24.650.64

United Comm. Fin., .06 8.85‚àí0.020

Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.