East’s food pantry

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

East High School has a new food pantry for its students and families in need of a little extra help.

It is up and running, stocked with food and hygiene products for those seeking them.

“I had a couple kids complaining because they say I harp on them when they bring food into my [class]room and I don’t allow food in there and they say, ‘Ms. Constantino, you don’t understand. We don’t have food at home,’” explained East High School teacher Jeanne Constantino.

So the pantry is about those students, she added.

“We had to do something,” she said.

Richard Scarsella, district transition supervisor, said in order to help students transition into their lives after high school, sometimes essential needs have to be taken care of first.

“We need to take care of basic needs,” he said. “Sometimes if those needs are not met they [students] are not able to do well in school, and they’re not thinking of their future or careers.”

So Scarsella directed Constantino to Gleaners Food Bank in Youngstown.

“They were the first food bank in the [Mahoning] Valley and are very user-friendly,” he said.

Scarsella’s efforts bring him joy. “You feel better helping others,” he said.

Jeremy Batchelor, East High School principal, said he believes the food pantry is a great idea for his school.

“I’m thankful to have staff who care about kids so much to go the extra mile for this and to have Jeanne [Constantino] taking the lead. ... I haven’t done a lot for it, but I’m just supporting [the efforts],” he said.

And the location of the pantry works well for students who may be embarrassed to be pantry recipients.

“They can go down the hall, out into the cafeteria and right out to the bus,” Constantino said. “It’s a discreet location.”

And being able to help feels great, Constantino said. “I’m excited about it,” she said. “Just to be able to do something.”

For East High families in need or to donate items, call Constantino at the school at 330-740-4005.