Agenda Wednesday

Poland Village Council, caucus at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m.; town hall, 308 S. Main St.

McDonald school board, organizational meeting, 7 p.m., regular meeting to follow, McDonald High School library, 600 Iowa Ave.

McDonald Village Council, reorganizational meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Struthers City Council, executive session, 5:45 p.m., caucus room, 6 Elm St.

Coitsville Township trustees, reorganizational meeting, 9 a.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.

Mathews school board, organizational meeting, 7 p.m., 4096 Cadwaller Sonk Road, Cortland.

Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting, 4:45 p.m., regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.

Lowellville Village Council, reorganizational meeting, 6 p.m., special meeting to follow, 140 E. Liberty St.

Newton Township trustees, organizational and business meeting, 8 a.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.

