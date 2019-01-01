Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Poland Village Council, caucus at 7 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m.; town hall, 308 S. Main St.
McDonald school board, organizational meeting, 7 p.m., regular meeting to follow, McDonald High School library, 600 Iowa Ave.
McDonald Village Council, reorganizational meeting, 6 p.m., community room, 500 Ohio Ave.
Lordstown Village Council, 6 p.m., caucus room, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.
Struthers City Council, executive session, 5:45 p.m., caucus room, 6 Elm St.
Coitsville Township trustees, reorganizational meeting, 9 a.m., town hall, 3711 McCartney Road.
Mathews school board, organizational meeting, 7 p.m., 4096 Cadwaller Sonk Road, Cortland.
Youngstown City Council, finance committee meeting, 4:45 p.m., regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., sixth floor, City Hall, 26 S. Phelps St.
Lowellville Village Council, reorganizational meeting, 6 p.m., special meeting to follow, 140 E. Liberty St.
Newton Township trustees, organizational and business meeting, 8 a.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.