YPD: Woman injured by boyfriend

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a West Side woman early Wednesday evening had her head shoved in a toilet by her boyfriend so hard the toilet broke into pieces.

Officers were called to the woman’s home about 7:55 p.m. on North Schenley Avenue, where she said they began arguing after he became upset the victim did not go to the store.

The man beat the woman and pinned her to the ground in front of her 4-year-old daughter, reports said.

The woman was sick and went upstairs to use the toilet after he freed her, and while she was leaning over it the man grabbed her head and shoved it inside the toilet, reports said.

The man ran away before police arrived.