Youngstown reaches a balanced budget

YOUNGSTOWN

City administration officials are proposing a balanced general-fund budget – down to the penny.

Kyle Miasek, the interim finance director, outlined the recommendations tonight to city council that eliminates the remaining $433,000 shortfall in the general fund.

It includes:

• $350,000 in savings the city won’t have to spend on the city’s share of road projects including on Fifth and Belmont avenues and downtown areas because that money will instead come from a $10.85 million federal grant obtained for that work.

• $66,500 in budget reductions for operating services including payroll reductions, office equipment and supplies, and professional services.

• $16,500 in surplus from 2018 not spent by the downtown events budget.

