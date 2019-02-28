Yavorcik faces March 18 hearing on settlement dispute

COLUMBUS — A three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct of the Ohio Supreme Court will have a March 18 hearing to hear a complaint filed against Martin Yavorcik contending he failed to give more than $10,000 in settlement money to a client.

Yavorcik is best known for having eight felonies related to the Oakhill Renaissance Place corruption case overturned. The state Supreme Court reinstated his law license Jan. 10.

This complaint, filed by the Mahoning County Bar Association, accuses Yavorcik of owing $10,931.28 to a client who is the parent and guardian of a minor injured in an Aug. 12, 2013, motor vehicle accident in Mahoning County.

The case was resolved two years later but the client never received the settlement money from Yavorcik, who was his attorney, according to the complaint.