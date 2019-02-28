YSU hosted “Your Story Matters” workshop Wednesday

By Samantha Phillips

What started as a class project bloomed into a workshop that aims to assist survivors of sexual assault.

Youngstown State University hosted the free “Your Story Matters” workshop Wednesday afternoon at the Williamson College of Business and Administration.

COMPASS Family and Community Services and the Mahoning Valley Sexual Response Team sponsored the event along with YSU.

A variety of campus and community professionals discussed resources available to victims not just on campus, but throughout the Mahoning Valley.

YSU alumna Alicia Williamson was inspired to organize the event after she did a senior project that centered around helping victims and empowering them to share their stories.

“Their stories are powerful, and we should try to assist them when they share their stories,” she said.

The community expert panel included representatives from the Canfield Police Department, COMPASS, the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, Rape Crisis and Counseling Center, Community Legal Aid Services, the Akron Children Hospital Child Advocacy Center, Mercy Health, Northeast Ohio Coalition Against Human Trafficking, 910th Airlift, Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office and BADASS (Battling Against Demeaning and Abusive Selfie Sharing).

Shelley Marsh with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network discussed appropriate responses when a survivor shares his or her story.

She told the audience of about 141 to listen to survivors, avoid victim blaming, provide support and help direct survivors to resources if they are ready to get assistance.

“Validate to them how courageous it is to go forward with telling their story,” she suggested.

YSU Title IX coordinator Kelly Beers explained how Title IX works on campus.

Title IX is a federal law that gives students an equal opportunity for education that is free from sexual discrimination and harassment.

Beers reaches out to students who have experienced sexual assault, harassment or discrimination, and offers assistance and resources. The student is not required to file an official report and has the option to turn down her help, she said.

Some campus employees, including deans, department chairs and coaches, are required to report incidents of sexual assault to Beers if they become aware of them.

About 20 to 25 percent of women and 15 percent of men are victims of rape during their time in college, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Attendees were given a flyer to hang on their office doors that lets survivors know they have someone they can talk to and seek help from.