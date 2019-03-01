Warren cops call in plumbers to locate evidence

Staff report

WARREN

Police had to dig a deeper than usual Wednesday to obtain evidence for a possible drug charge.

The police department’s Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 1000 block Hollywood Street Northeast Wednesday to serve a search warrant and found Eric J. Winters, 47, exiting a bathroom.

A detective entered the bathroom and saw the toilet was still “cycling from recently being flushed.”

Officers informed Winters they would be “checking the sewer pipes since Winters flushed the toilet when detectives arrived.”

Read what happened in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.