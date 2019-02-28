Trumbull coroner rules woman's Sunday death a homicide

WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the death of Britney A. Mazanec, 33, of Niles to be a homicide and the result of a gunshot wound to the right arm that entered her chest cavity.

Mazanec was the driver of a car that was leaving the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge on U.S. Route 422 near the Eastwood Mall at 2:15 a.m. Sunday when she was shot, according to a witness and police.

A female friend in the passenger seat of the car told a 911 operator that the friend had been involved in a dispute with another female earlier that may have led up to someone having "smashed out" the passenger side window of their car as they were leaving.

She said Mazanec had "passed out" after the window had been broken but apparently did not realize that Mazanec had been shot because she didn't seem to know why Mazanec was unconscious.

She told the 911 operator and police that Ryan Daniels was among individuals standing beside the car when it was smashed out and that they were part of an area motorcycle club.

Ryan M. Daniels Sr., 28, of Hunter Street Northwest in Warren, was later charged in Mazanec’s death and was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on reckless homicide, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Funeral Services for Mazanec, a mother of two small children, will be Saturday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.