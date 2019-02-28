South Ave. store fire ruled arson


February 28, 2019 at 10:37a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Fire investigators said a blaze at an empty 3216 South Ave. store at about 5:35 a.m. today is arson.

Reports said firefighters found a blaze inside near the drive-thru window. The fire started by someone throwing something through the window, reports said.

Damage is listed at $5,000. There were no injuries.

The store is empty but was in the process of being remodeled.

