South Ave. store fire ruled arson
YOUNGSTOWN
Fire investigators said a blaze at an empty 3216 South Ave. store at about 5:35 a.m. today is arson.
Reports said firefighters found a blaze inside near the drive-thru window. The fire started by someone throwing something through the window, reports said.
Damage is listed at $5,000. There were no injuries.
The store is empty but was in the process of being remodeled.
