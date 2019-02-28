Search at MCCTC finds no threats

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Career and Technical Center students are expected to return to classes today under the eye of additional security officers after vaguely threatening phone calls prompted the school to shut down Wednesday morning.

Canfield police Chief Chuck Colucci said Wednesday evening officers checked each student and student vehicle as students were “methodically” dismissed. A full search of the school found no threats, he said.

Colucci said police have “an investigative lead” that could lead to a suspect.

Since the lockdown and search measures consumed so much manpower, criminal charges are likely, he said.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and Cardinal Joint Fire District assisted city police at the school.

Jury trial set for July

WARREN

There will be a jury trial July 22 for the pending theft in office case against Richard Wittkugle, the former Eagle Joint Fire District treasurer who is accused of misappropriating more than $10,000 in fire department funds.

The trial will be at 9 a.m. in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. Judge Wyatt McKay is handling the case.

Wittkugle was charged with theft in office last year after a police investigation revealed he had been logging extra calls to provide more money for him and certain other volunteer firefighters. The firefighters are paid per call.

Since the incident, the fire department has updated its accounting and payroll methods to avoid future trouble.

County meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners will have a Community Improvement Corp. meeting at 9 a.m. today on the second floor of the administration building, 21 W. Boardman St.

Student pulls alarm

WARREN

A female student at the McGuffey Pre-K to Grade 8 building on Tod Avenue Northwest pulled a fire alarm at 9:21 a.m. Monday, resulting in an evacuation of the school.

The girl, whose age was not provided in a police report, also threw her boots at two staff members while she was outside with everyone who was evacuated, police said.

A school-resource officer saw the girl run to the fire alarm near the main office and activate it, police said.

Police were going to check with Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor for the juvenile division, to determine whether any criminal charges would be filed.

Not-guilty plea

WARREN

Elaina N. Mulac, 23, of Hillsdale Avenue Northwest, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court to child endangering after a 4-year-old boy was found in the streets alone about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A woman called 911 to report finding the boy in the street on Tod Avenue Northwest. She drove him to a nearby gas station and bought him candy, chips and a drink, then turned him over at the police station.

An officer drove through the area several times with the boy, stopping at some houses. The officer could not find the boy’s home. After an hour, he returned to the police department.

Mulac called 911, saying the boy has done this before.

Church to sell pirogies

CAMPBELL

Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Joseph the Provider Church, 633 Porter Ave., will sell potato, prune and kraut pirogies. Cost is $6 a dozen.

Phone orders may be made beginning at 8 a.m. today and Friday at 330-755-1316, and orders can be picked up beginning at noon Friday.

A limited supply of frozen pirogies will be available. Patrons are asked to provide their own containers. No walk-in orders will be available.

Registration at Niles

NILES

Kindergarten registration for all Niles City School District students and eligible open-enrollment students will be at the school board office, 309 N. Rhodes Ave. Open-enrollment applications will be accepted from Friday through March 29.

Call the school district’s administration building at 330-989-5095 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Screening appointments will be confirmed upon completion of registration.

Ohio Senate president skeptical of proposed gas-tax increase

COLUMBUS (ap)

The Ohio Senate president has expressed skepticism about the size of the governor’s proposed increase in the state gas tax and says a cut in Ohio’s income tax could help offset a gas-tax increase.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration has recommended increasing the gas tax by 18 cents a gallon beginning July 1 and annually adjusting it for inflation to maintain roads and bridges. The Ohio Department of Transportation director has said the increase would provide revenue vital to highway improvement projects.

Senate President Larry Obhof says he isn’t sure the road maintenance and construction system is in trouble or that an 18-cent increase is needed. The Republican from Medina says he thinks there should be an income-tax cut in any event.

DeWine has described the 18-cent figure as “minimalist.”