Police arrest teen in MCCTC threats

CANFIELD

Police have arrested Anthony J. Kaczmark, 18, who is accused of making threatening phone calls to the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center on Wednesday.

According to police, Kaczmark called MCCTC threatening gun violence and the presence of a bomb in a backpack.

After these threats were made MCCTC was placed on lockdown and officers from several departments responded. According to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, Kaczmark was taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center and held on a $25,000 bond.

Kaczmark is facing a charge of making false alarms, a third-degree felony.